The Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad is working to figure out what caused a shed fire in the city’s East Forest Park neighborhood.



Dennis Leger, aide to the Springfield Fire Commissioner, told 22News that a detached shed behind 259 Harkness Avenue caught fire at around 5:00 Monday morning.



The shed was destroyed in the fire.



Find 22News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to reportit@wwlp.com.