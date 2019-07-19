Art exhibit in Springfield displays works of homeless men and women

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield art exhibit at the Bing Art Center on Sumner Avenue, featuring the work of homeless men and women was showcased on Thursday.

Some 30 residents of the Friends of the Homeless shelter on Worthington Street are displaying their artwork at the Bing through the first of August.

Several of the artists were on hand Thursday as the “Friendly Expressions Art Show” went on display. They told 22News how paint and canvas have boosted their sense of self.

“I feel pretty good,” Pam Casolla expressed. “I feel that people can come in and see it and hopefully be inspired.”

Sara Ishmael added, “My own relaxation, my own pleasure, If I come up with a gem, I’ll give it to as a fist to a friend.”

The Friends of the Homeless will feature this artwork at a silent auction in the fall. The proceeds to benefit the men and women living at the Worthington Street shelter.