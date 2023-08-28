SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Center for Human Development (CHD) is set to host its second annual “Art Show on State” on August 31, showcasing a collection of art and crafts created by participants and staff from CHD’s psychiatric programs.

The art show will take place from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at CHD’s STAR Psychiatric Day Treatment Program located at 622 State Street in Springfield. The exhibit is set to feature various works from participants and staff from CHD’s Psychiatric Day Treatment and Adult Community and Clinical Services (ACCS) programs, along with other CHD initiatives. The event will host an indoor exhibition and an outdoor festival, complete with activities, performances, and refreshments.

Courtesy of Center for Human Development

Courtesy of Center for Human Development

The artworks on display hold significance beyond their visual appeal. Many of them were crafted within CHD’s Art Therapy groups, offering participants an outlet to express their emotions and cope with conditions such as anxiety and depression. The art pieces will be available for purchase, with proceeds directly benefiting the artists.

Ed Cruz Candelaria, Manager of the STAR Psychiatric Day Treatment Program, emphasized the importance of such events in combating the stigma surrounding mental illness. He noted, “These gatherings are important to the individuals we serve and our staff because they help to combat the stigma of mental illness. They provide an opportunity for members of our growing community to give back to one another and provide a space for everyone to come together and celebrate the differences that make us great.”

The event promises to be a celebration of creativity and community, offering attendees the chance to appreciate diverse artworks while supporting those who have contributed their talents.