AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – The Agawam Community Artists & Artisans has announced a scholarship opportunity for local high school seniors.

The scholarship is for an individual pursuing further education through an established institution or program for the visual arts.

The scholarship is being presented in memory of Gloria McLellan who was a resident of Agawam. McLellan was one of the founding members of the Agawam Community Artists and Artisans.

For more information and the scholarship application, click here.