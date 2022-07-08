SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The National Insurance Crime Bureau found catalytic converter thefts have multiplied since the pandemic started and now there are some lawmakers on the state and federal level who want something done.

From 2019 to 2020, thefts quadrupled, only to triple from 2020 to 2021. Those thefts are going up as the value of catalytic converters goes up as well.

“Catalytic converters from the factory are filled with precious metals,” said Dan Greenberg, the Vice President of City Tire in Springfield. “They’ve very precious on the open market.”

Greenberg is part of the third generation of the family owned-business. He said all it takes is a hackzall and a minute and half to remove a catalytic converter.

That’s what Springfield officers said they heard early Wednesday morning on Boston Road, leading them to 45-year-old Tyran Mohown. He was arrested for two counts of malicious damage to a motor vehicle.

While catalytic converters can be easy to steal, they can cost quite a bit to replace.

“I’ve seen catalytic converters alone be $1,000,” Greenberg said. “It really depends on the cars. If it’s the part of the exhaust and the muffler, it could be $2,000 but every car is different.”

So what’s being done? On Capitol Hill, the Preventing Auto Recycling Theft Act was proposed in the House, requiring new vehicles have Vehicle Inspection Numbers printed on your catalytic converter.

In Boston, state legislation in committee aims to create a state registry that would also ban scrap and junk yards from accepting the part.

As for what you can do now, you can put your VIN on your catalytic converter, make sure your car is parked in a well lit area, and set up a security camera. All can help police, if it is stolen.