As COVID case numbers decrease in Springfield, other pandemic-related issues remain

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – COVID-19 cases in Springfield are declining, however, there are still many other pandemic-related issues the committee is working to manage.

“We are heading in the right directions in terms of the cases decreasing for the city of Springfield,” Springfield Health and Human Services Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris said.

According to the Caulton-Harris data from the last week shows case numbers have dropped by more than 100.

Unfortunately, not all issues related to the Pandemic are moving in the right direction. One of those issues being vaccine distribution. While the city has resources to provide more vaccine drives for the community, it all depends on vaccine supply.

“Once we know if we’re going to get the vaccine, AMR is ready to do a drive-through,” Caulton-Harris said.

Another issue continuing to impact the city is food insecurity. Terry Maxey is the Director of Springfield’s Open Pantry Community Services, and said unemployment caused by the pandemic has a rippling effect on those struggling to feed their families.

“We’re finding more people are coming to our pantry for the first time,” Maxey said. “About 20 to 30 percent of those participants that we’re seeing on a daily basis are new.”

To help those negatively impacted by the pandemic. Open Pantry has been working with the Farm to Family Program that offers 32 pound boxes of food to those in need.

The open pantry recently worked with Springfield College to distribute over 50,000 pounds of food to the community. For information on donating to Open Pantry Community Services, click here.