As frigid temps continue, watch out for frozen pipes

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Winter’s worst has brought frigid temperatures that could damage homes, including water pipes.
“We keep an eye on it if it gets really cold. Maybe leave a little drip in the faucet,” Danielle Arsenault from Holyoke said.
Pipes can freeze and burst, causing expensive property damage, and disrupting your life. A few simple steps can help prevent frozen pipes:
- Keep the thermostat set to the same temperature day and night and do not lower the temperature at night during a cold spell.
- If you are away during cold weather, leave the heat on in your home, and set the temperature to no lower than 55 degrees.
- On very cold nights, open kitchen and bathroom cabinet doors to allow warmer air into the plumbing.
- Don’t forget to let water drip from the faucets.
- Make sure outside water is shut off.
If you suspect frozen pipes, the Department of Fire Services recommends that you apply heat to the pipe using a hair dryer or wrapping pipes with towels soaked in hot water.
If you cannot thaw the pipe on your own, call a licensed plumber.