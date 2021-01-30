As frigid temps continue, watch out for frozen pipes

How to prevent and deal with frozen pipes

Frozen pipes are an issue that can arise in winter if not properly insulated.

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Winter’s worst has brought frigid temperatures that could damage homes, including water pipes.

“We keep an eye on it if it gets really cold. Maybe leave a little drip in the faucet,” Danielle Arsenault from Holyoke said.

Pipes can freeze and burst, causing expensive property damage, and disrupting your life. A few simple steps can help prevent frozen pipes:

  • Keep the thermostat set to the same temperature day and night and do not lower the temperature at night during a cold spell.
  • If you are away during cold weather, leave the heat on in your home, and set the temperature to no lower than 55 degrees.
  • On very cold nights, open kitchen and bathroom cabinet doors to allow warmer air into the plumbing.
  • Don’t forget to let water drip from the faucets.
  • Make sure outside water is shut off.

If you suspect frozen pipes, the Department of Fire Services recommends that you apply heat to the pipe using a hair dryer or wrapping pipes with towels soaked in hot water.

If you cannot thaw the pipe on your own, call a licensed plumber.

