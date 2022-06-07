HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Fuel prices can impact how much it costs to deliver food and that’s where the challenge lies for restaurant owners who’ve already been through so much these last two years.

Bill Stetson is the owner of The Rumbleseat Bar and Grill in Chicopee. He said when prices go up on their products, it’s harder for restaurants to respond.

“A gas station can literally change their price every minute that the price goes up,” he told 22News. “A restaurant changes their menu and then two weeks later their prices have doubled on a product.”

Crave Holyoke offers modern Puerto Rican food. Owner Nicole Ortiz is dealing with a rise in food costs as well.

“We’ve seen things go up three or four times since last year, the year before as well,” she told 22News. “So it’s just a constant struggle dealing with the inflation.”

However, the High Street based business started as a food truck and Ortiz said the cost to fuel up her truck has almost tripled since last year. That’s led to some tough decisions.

“We started charging a fee to bring out the food truck to cover our propane and gas for when we travel to places because sometimes we’re traveling an hour, two hours away,” she said.

The business, now three years old, has had to overcome a lot but Nicole said this is her passion.

“I have my whole family with me too so they’re kind of depending on the success of this business as well. So I really have no choice but to make sure it’s a success,” she said.