As step two of second phase begins, coronavirus anxiety still lingers

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Massachusetts will be entering step two of phase two of the state’s reopening plan starts Monday, which includes indoor dining at restaurants.

Although Covid-19 numbers are down, there is still some anxiety about the lingering virus.

“For the time being I’ll probably stick to outdoor dining just because there’s more space and everything like that and just being outside it’s easier to space people out,” said Hannah Ross, a Wilbraham resident.

Max’s Tavern in Springfield is preparing to open their dining room for indoor seating. The state requires tables to be six feet apart, no parties larger than six, and PPE for servers and guests.

John Thomas, general manager of Max’s Tavern told 22News, “It’s not a huge amount of change from the outdoors to the indoors. If I want to put a booth next to a booth I have to put a piece of Plexiglas in between. That’s what we are going to be doing for the next couple of days.”

Masks, social distancing and other safety mandates are still in place through step two of phase two.

