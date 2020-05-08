As unemployment rates spike, career centers urge people to learn new skills

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The unemployment rate in the U.S. has hit the highest rate since the Great Depression.

Nearly all job growth in the 11 year recovery from the Great Recession was lost in the past month. In February the unemployment rate was at a five-decade low of 3.5 percent, now in just three months since the COVID-19 pandemic began it’s reached a century high of 14.7 percent.

“My daughter is a teenager and she was looking before this was happening, it was hard to find a job for her. I think after this it will be even harder for her,” Monica Reyes told 22News in Holyoke.

In April more than 5 million people had their hours reduced at their jobs and more than 20 million people lost their jobs in April all together.

“People are expecting to go back to their employment when all this finished,” Reyes continued.

But MassHire Springfield’s Career Center says that might not be the case, and people should start thinking about other jobs they can have after the pandemic is over. The Executive Director, Kevin Lynn, said people need to make sure right now they have the most current skills.

“Your most precious resource is time and if you have time now, you know if you’re not working, use it to develop your skill set. Whether you go back to your old job or not, the skills that you acquire make you a more valuable member of your staff,” Lynn told 22News.

When it comes to available openings locally, Lynn says the medical field is leading with current open positions. MassHire says in the Hampden County area, the highest job demand typically comes from hospitals, educational services, and manufacturing.

MassHire Springfield Career Center says they’ve transitioned many of their career services online so people can access training and learn new skills during the pandemic.

You can find their online services here.