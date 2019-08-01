Asbestos removal near children’s summer camp raises concerns

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The removal of asbestos from a construction site in Longmeadow has caused controversy among some parents whose children attend a summer camp nearby.

One parent contacted 22News with his concerns that men wearing asbestos removal clothing were seen within 100 feet of the swimming pool used by the Glenwood Children’s Center campers.

22News contacted Longmeadow Town Manager James Moynihan, who said the asbestos removal was conducted under the supervision of the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection.

“The tennis court has some asbestos in it,” Moynihan explained. “The application was made to the Department of Environmental Protection with a work plan for the removal of the tennis court material, and that was what was done.”

The asbestos was removed from the former playground site where Longmeadow’s new $14 million adult center is being built.

The complex is expected to be open next year.