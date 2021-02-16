Ash Wednesday will be done differently this year due to the pandemic

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The need for social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic has prompted a change in the way Catholics receive their ashes during Ash Wednesday, the first day of lent on Wednesday.

Traditionally, the Priest or the Deacon would apply the ashes to the forehead, making the sign of the cross on Ash Wednesday-the start of the Lenten season. However, in the interests of social distancing, the practice has been altered.

“Instead of having an ash on your forehead with the ashes, they’re actually going to be sprinkled over your head, something that’s being done of course because of the pandemic,” said Carolee McGrath, spokesperson of the Springfield Roman Catholic Diocese. “So sprinkled over you head as opposed to making a cross the sign of the cross on your forehead that most Catholics are used to.”

McGrath told 22News that during the pandemic, the churches have been 40 percent filled during mass and have made other necessary virtual adjustments.

“As a matter of fact the mass tomorrow, Ash Wednesday, will be live for some of the people,” said McGrath.

The Catholic community will receive their ashes differently based on a principal designed to balance tradition with precaution.