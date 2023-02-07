LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The Willie Ross School for Deaf started their American Sign Language classes Tuesday night.

Held from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, American Sign language classes were kicked off at the school’s Longmeadow campus. Classes will be held once a week, every Tuesday, running 14 weeks long through May 23rd.

All levels of ASL are offered a $150 registration fee. 22News stopped by Tuesday’s class to see what the course is all about.

“It’s making things more accessible for people in our community, the deaf community, ” said Bert Carter, President & CEO of WRSD. “There are people out there who know some sign language, it really just makes it more accessible for them and a more pleasant experience for everybody, and learning a new language is always a good thing.”

WRSD is also offering a free sign language course for parents and guardians of deaf and hard-of-hearing students on Wednesday evenings.

For more information on the courses go to WRSD’s website.