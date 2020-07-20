Asphalt and playground equipment can get dangerously hot

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – When you step outside, you can feel how hot the air is but how hot are outdoor surfaces when there’s a heatwave?

Materials such as concrete and asphalt have a much higher capacity for heat, meaning they can warm to higher temperatures and release that heat more slowly. Asphalt, depending on its age, is black so it absorbs the most energy.

That means when the air temperature is 90 degrees, the surface temperatures can be as high as 150 degrees.

Playground equipment like slides and swings can also heat up quickly. One woman 22News spoke with said she hasn’t been going out to public places too much with her son because of the pandemic.

“We’ve been pretty good about quarantine,” Kimberly Smith said, “so we come here early, before there are a lot of children so we can still socially distance.”

Children and senior citizens are at a greater risk of getting a third-degree burn because their skin is much thinner. So just make sure you keep an eye on them during this heat, especially those who are most vulnerable.