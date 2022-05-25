HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – In Holyoke, aspiring corrections officers enjoyed a beautiful day of local community work. 34 Hampden County correctional officer cadets spent the day removing trash from alleys, vacant lots, and other sites in Holyoke.

22News spoke to one of the cadets about the importance of this special day.

Jerry Beltray, correctional officer cadet said, “This is important because at the sheriff’s department we take a lot of pride in giving back to the community and this is just one of the many ways we can give back to our community.”

Wednesday’s service was part of the mandatory community project that is needed by the cadets to officially join the Sheriff’s Department. The designated areas of clean-up included Essex, Cabot, Hampden, Suffolk, and Sargeant Streets.