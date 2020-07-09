Assistant director of nursing at Holyoke Soldiers’ Home resigns as death toll nears 100

FILE – This May 2018 file photo ,shows an aerial view of the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home in Holyoke, Mass. Nearly 70 residents have died from the coronavirus at the central Massachusetts home for aging veterans, as state and federal officials try to figure out what went wrong in the deadliest outbreak at a long-term care facility in the U.S. (Patrick Johnson/The Republican via AP, File)

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The assistant director of nursing at the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home has resigned following a Covid-19 outbreak at the facility that claimed the lives of at least 70 veterans, according to the state.

The Office of Health and Human Services confirmed the resignation of the assistant director at the facility with 22News Wednesday. The resignation went into effect on July 6. This comes more than three months after Bennett Walsh, superintendent of the Home at the time was placed on paid administrative leave.

HHS said the Soldiers’ Home in Holyoke currently has an interim clinical leadership in place and a search for several key clinical management positions is underway, including for that position.

The Covid-19 outbreak at the Soldiers’ Home began in March and by July, 99 veterans would die, with 76 testing positive for the deadly virus. Over 80 employees at the facility were also infected with the virus. The latest status at the facility released by the state as of July 8:

0 veterans are positive across the Home and those at Holyoke Medical Center

63 veterans are negative

82 veterans have recovered, meaning they previously tested positive and are now clinically recovered

1 veteran has a pending test result

1 veteran has refused testing

Resident locations:

119 veterans are onsite

28 veterans are offsite

26 veterans are at a dedicated skilled nursing unit at Holyoke Medical Center

2 veterans are receiving acute care offsite

Since March 1, there have been 99 veteran deaths (76 deaths of veterans who tested positive, 19 veterans who tested negative, 1 veteran whose status was unknown, 3 veterans were clinically recovered)

Employees at the Home have been retested and all are clinically recovered.

An independent investigation ordered by the Baker administration revealed many faults and lack of leadership at the Soldiers Home. Several state and federal investigations into the virus outbreak at the home and how it was handled are also underway.

This story is still developing. 22News will bring you the latest when new learn more.