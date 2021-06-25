Assisted living center in Longmeadow celebrates spirit week

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Ruth’s House Assisted Living is celebrating “Spirit Week” ahead of July 4th holiday.

Spirit Week began on Monday with crazy hat day, tie dye shirts on Tuesday, wear your favorite baseball team appeal on Wednesday, celebrate the ’50s on Thursday and Freedom Friday, where all residents and staff will wear red, white, and blue.

Courtesy: JGS Lifecare

“With the state of emergency lifted and the relaxed Center for Disease Control guidelines, we are thrilled to resume social group activities to keep our residents and staff socially interactive and engaged in fun activities. The coming of Independence Day gave me the idea to plan of week of fun activities for our residents and staff, to keep spirits high and everyone engaged,” said Andrea Bates, Director of Life Enrichment at Ruth’s House.

Residents and staff are baking a patriotic trifle on Friday, with a patriotic scavenger hunt to help the campus life feel like normal for the upcoming 4th of July holiday.