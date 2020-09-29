At-home COVID-19 tests would provide rapid results

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – There’s excitement over a new at-home COVID-19 test kit that can give back quicker results.

Quest Diagnostics recently announced a new FDA authorized at-home COVID-19 test kit. It costs $119 for the test and you can buy it online from their website. Each kit comes with detailed instructions for using the swab. Quest said you can expect results in two days or less.

The authorization comes as the state and federal governments continue to push for more rapid testing.

“The whole key here is to identify the people who are positive and isolate them so they can’t transmit it,” Baystate Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Daniel Skiest explained. “So it’s the idea we can get more people tested in a quicker amount of time and we can retest them as needed.”

President Trump announced this week that the federal government will distribute over 150 million rapid coronavirus tests to states over the next few weeks including schools and nursing homes. These rapid tests supposedly provide results in 15 minutes.

About 6.5 million tests will go out this week. It’s important to note that these tests are less accurate and may need confirmation from PCR swab tests, which take days for results.