SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – 22News heard from members of the Massachusetts Nurses Association after at least a dozen unionized nurses at Mercy Medical Center will be laid off.

Massachusetts Nurse Association spokesman Joe Markman told 22News 12 of the 380 nurses will be impacted. According to Markman, there used to be as many as 400 nurses in the hospital, and the hospital’s owner, Trinity Health, should be staffing up and not cutting back.

22News spoke with a nurse who works at Mercy who is echoing the same thing.

“We don’t think it’s the time to be laying nurses off or any of the staff. You know that really this is the time to be up-ing our forces. There’s only more of a need now for people and we think that Trinity should be investing in care,” said Aubrey Arpie, Nurse at Mercy Medical Center and Union Representative.

Trinity Health Spokeswoman Mary Orr attributed the layoffs to the COVID-19 pandemic and how healthcare is delivered. Orr said many of the positions being eliminated are currently vacant.

Laid-off employees will be eligible for severance pay and health benefits through their severance period.