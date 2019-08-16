At least five homes in Springfield evacuated due to natural gas leak

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Multiple homes have been evacuated in the Groveland Street area of Springfield due to a natural gas leak Thursday night.

Springfield fire officials told 22News firefighters were called to 75 Groveland St. after the gas leak was reported before 9 p.m.

Photo: Springfield Fire Department

Five surrounding homes in the area have been evacuated at this time and Columbia Gas crews have been called in for repairs.

No word from police on any road closures but a 22News crew in the area could see Groveland St. closed at the intersection of Fountain St. until further notice.

This is developing breaking news. 22News will bring you updates as more details become available.