At least five protests to be held in Hampden County Sunday

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – More protests in support of the Black Lives Matter movement are taking place around western Massachusetts Sunday.

All five protests that we are aware of in western Massachusetts Sunday are in Hampden County. The first protest begins in the morning with a prayer followed by a protest at 11 a.m. in the Spring of Hope Church of God in Christ parking lot.

The second is in Monson at noon in front of the Monson Police Department. Another protest is scheduled in Westfield and will begin at 2 p.m. in the parking lot of the senior center. That protest is organized by two incoming high schoolers.

In East Longmeadow, another protest organized by high school students will start at Congreations Church at 4 p.m.

All protest organizers are asking people who are coming to participate to wear a mask due to the COVID-19 pandemic still on-going.