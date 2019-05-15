At least one person put out of home after kitchen fire in Agawam

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – A kitchen fire on Brien Street left at least one person without a home late Tuesday afternoon. Agawam Fire Department Lt. Jordan Molta told 22News firefighters were called to 97 Brien St. for reports of smoke coming out of the roof of a home around 4:50 p.m.

Lt. Molta said when crews arrived, heavy fire was coming from the back and roof of the home.

All occupants were able to escape before firefighters arrived and no one was hurt. The kitchen fire extensively damaged the home making it uninhabitable.

The cause of the fire has not been determined, Lt. Molta said.

