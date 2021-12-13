At least seven people displaced after second alarm fire in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Fire Department did everything they could to extinguish a second alarm fire in Springfield early Monday morning.

At around 5 a.m., Springfield Fire Department released a statement that all companies were on the scene of a second alarm fire at 24 Fort Pleasant Ave in Springfield.

According to Springfield Fire Commissioner BJ Calvi the call for the fire came in around 4:20 Monday morning. The fire has been extinguished. The second floor, right side apartment sustained the most damage.

No injuries were reported.

The building has been deemed uninhabitable leaving at least seven people without a home at this time.