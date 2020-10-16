ATF agents, police investigating at West Springfield home

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms, as well as local police officers are investigating at a home in the Merrick section of West Springfield.

Our 22News crew could see about a dozen ATF agents and West Springfield police officers at a two-family home on Irving Street Friday morning.

Information about the nature of the investigation was not immediately available. 22News has contacted ATF and West Springfield police for more information. We will bring you any new details as they become available.

Irving Street, which runs between Main Street and Union Street, remains open to traffic.