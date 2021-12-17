Athens Pizza owner being honored with parade in Brimfield

BRIMFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The local community is honoring a pizza shop owner who passed away recently.

According to the Brimfield Fire Department, Antonios Tsantinis aka Tony” from Athens Pizza, passed away. The fire department shared their thoughts on Facebook that read in part, “countless times, Tony and Angela stayed open late to make sure the fire and highway departments had food during long storms- always throwing in extra drinks and chips to make sure we had enough.”

Tony and his family are being honored with a parade on Friday. Community members including police and fire are meeting around 4:30 p.m. at 4 Haynes Hill Road with approximately 30 vehicles in line for a parade leading to Athens Pizza located on 26 Sturbridge Road.