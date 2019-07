WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – An attic fire left two people without a home on Falley Drive Monday evening.

Deputy Fire Chief Eric Bishop told 22News that firefighters were called to an attic fire at around 8 p.m.

He said firefighters were able to extinguish the fire by 9:30 p.m., but two people were forced out of their home.

No one was injured.

The state Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the incident.