INDIAN ORCHARD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Fire Department worked to put out a house fire on Oak Street in Indian Orchard on Wednesday.

Our 22News crews were at the fire and can see smoke coming from the roof. A third alarm has been called for the fire. According to Springfield Fire Captain Drew Piemonte, the fire started in the attic of the house. No injuries were reported but six people are without a home due to the fire.

Springfield Fire Commissioner B.J. Calvi told 22News that they received the report of the house fire around 10:00 a.m., with heavy fire in the attic. When crews were trying to put out the fire, they called a mayday alert as part of the ceiling came down and trapped some firefighters and they had to be dug out.

The fire has been put out and no injuries were reported, but it is unknown what the cause of the fire was. There is significant damage to the home. 22News will continue to update this story as soon as more information becomes available.