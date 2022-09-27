WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Big E fairgrounds is becoming a place for candidates to connect with voters before election day come this November.

Major seats here in the Commonwealth are up for grabs including Governor, Lieutenant Governor, and Attorney General. Andrea Campbell, Democratic Candidate for Attorney General, took the time to bring her campaign to The Big E fairgrounds Tuesday.

Campbell is running against Republican candidate James McMahon. She told 22News if elected, her office will help residents in western Massachusetts have their voices heard on the most pressing issues.

The Supreme Court is going backwards taking away our constitutional protections — reproductive rights. But what I have been stressing is that the Attorney General’s Office can help, not only with our constitutional protections, but with wage theft, housing affordability, everything to do with healthcare access, and behavioral health services. Andrea Campbell, Democratic Candidate for Attorney General

The upcoming state election is Tuesday, November 8 and the voter registration deadline is Saturday, October 29. The application deadline to vote by mail is Tuesday, November 1st and early voting begins Saturday, October 22 running through Friday, November 4.