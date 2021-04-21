Attorney General Healey to visit Springfield park on Earth Day

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Thursday is Earth Day, and to mark the occasion, State Attorney General Maura Healey will be visiting Adams Park in Springfield to announce a new air quality monitoring project.

Springfield has been named the “asthma capital” of the United States by the Asthma and Allergy Foundation.

The AG’s project will place air quality sensors throughout the city to measure air pollution levels and provide data to inform public health responses.

During her visit Thursday, AG Healey and staff from her Environmental Protection Division will also plant five trees in Adams Park.