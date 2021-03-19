Attorney Pearlstein to testify on Holyoke Soldiers’ Home COVID-19 outbreak

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Special Committee on the Soldiers’ Home in Holyoke COVID-19 Outbreak will convene Friday at 1 p.m. to conduct a public hearing.

Attorney Mark Pearlstein will testify on the content of his report, detailing the deadly COVID-19 outbreak at the home last spring.

The committee is investigating the details of the report, the methodology used to create the report, and the guidance provided to Pearlstein prior to his investigation.

This is the seventh in a series of hearings intended to inform the committee as it prepares legislative recommendations per House Order 4835 to ensure this tragedy never occurs again.

The hearing will be at 1 p.m. and will be live-streamed on the Massachusetts Legislature website.

