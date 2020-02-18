ATV and dirt bike riders continue to bother Springfield residents

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – Illegal dirt bikes and ATVs on city streets continue to be an issue in Springfield and the mild winter we’ve had is only fueling the problem. 22News explains what is being done to stop this.

We’ve received multiple viewer complaints about illegal dirt bikes on city streets, including how 7 of them surrounded a school van on Boston Road.

For months Dirt bikes and ATVs have caused issues for drivers all over Springfield. Dangerously weaving in and out of traffic and speeding down busy streets.

Springfield Police have been using several different resources to combat illegal dirt biking.

In the past, the police have used undercover cars and motorcycles and cameras from crime analysis to try and stop the problem. Something drivers hope will stop this dangerous nuisance.

“Actually I have. Coming out of a street a dirt bike was going really fast in front of me and I had to pump my brakes really fast so it is dangerous,” said Vernon Davis of Springfield.

According to the Springfield Police Department spokesman Ryan Walsh, police have a hard time chasing down the dirt bikes because it puts other people in danger.

So instead, they are asking the public the public to keep an eye out for where people might be storing these dirt bikes and ATVs.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Springfield Police Department.