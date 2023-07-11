SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Atwater Park fountain in Springfield will be reopening Tuesday morning.

According to the City of Springfield, the park on the corner of Cunningham and Springfield Streets has been undergoing a renovation project since last summer. The project has funding from private and public sources, the City of Springfield is paying $100,000, $36,000 is coming from Baystate and the Atwater Park Civic Association and $129,000 is from the Community Preservation Act.

Mayor Domenic Sarno, Congressman Richard Neal, City Councilors Attorney Michael Fenton and Attorney Sean Curran, Director of PBRM Patrick Sullivan, and the Atwater Park Civic Association will be in attendance. The fountain is set to reopen at 10:15 a.m. on Tuesday.

Mayor Sarno states, “I want to thank Director Patrick Sullivan and City Councilors Michael Fenton and Sean Curran for their efforts in supporting this important neighborhood fountain rehabilitation project for our Atwater Park neighborhood. The improvements will enhance the beautification of the neighborhood and restore a long inoperable fountain structure to its original glory.”