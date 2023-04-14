CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – An auction this Friday evening to help Lorraine’s Soup Kitchen & Pantry in Chicopee!

The pantry held its 5th Quarter Auction, with all the money raised from entrance fees and raffles going right back to the pantry to help feed those who need it most.

“It’s an event here for the people of the city,” said Kathy Desorcy, Board of Directors, Lorraine’s Soup Kitchen. “It’s keeping Lorraine’s relevant in people’s eyes. It’s giving us some more exposure and more opportunities to enjoy local people and remind them of how important our mission is.”

Lorraine’s has served the Chicopee community through their pantry and soup kitchen for more than 25 years. They connect with their donors and supporters and help lead the fight against food insecurity.