WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Bid, sip, eat and repeat was the theme of Friday night’s annual Flutes and Flavors benefit.

Hosted by the West Springfield Boys and Girls Club, the event is to benefit local families in need of scholarship support. Attendees enjoyed local food and drink vendors and a live DJ as they made bids during the auction.

The event drew nearly 400 attendees, all for a great cause.