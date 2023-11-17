SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – As inflation continues to be a major issue for many young Americans, a Springfield college hosted a financial literacy speaker Friday night to help guide students who may need help.

Personal finance educator and author, Jamila Souffrant shared tips on financial freedom, and how to budget at Springfield Technical Community College. She said that that budgeting is key to making sure that your money is being used wisely, and that any extra money can be put away into savings. She also stressed the importance of eliminating debt and creating multiple streams of income.

“Financial freedom is the pathway to living a life of freedom and joy and happiness. We all know that money is a tool and the earlier you can begin to use it as such, you can have more joy in your life,” said Souffrant.

She adds that once you establish the right mindset, you can develop the right financial habits in order to achieve your goals.

