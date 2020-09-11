Police investigating crash on I-91 off-ramp in Holyoke that sent car off highway

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Local and state authorities are investigating a crash that sent a motor vehicle flying off the highway and into the middle of a field in Holyoke Thursday night.

A 22News crew at the off-ramp of I-91 near Exit 17a in Holyoke is reporting several Massachusetts State Police troopers on site along with officers from the Holyoke Police Department.

Our news crew also saw two people being taken to the hospital by ambulance. Their injuries are unknown at this time.

Footage of the crash shows an SUV with Florida plates heavily damaged and debris all over the field.









This story is developing.

22Nws will bring you the latest when we learn more.