Authorities searching Indian Orchard area after report of man in Chicopee River

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Multiple agencies are in the Indian Orchard area after reports of a person in the water.

Captain Brian Tetreault of the Springfield Fire Department told 22News crews were called to Water Street for a report of a man in the Chicopee River just before 10 p.m.

Capt. Tetreault added that “As of right now, there is no credible source that there is anyone in the water.”

State Police Air wing has been called in to do a sweep over the river.

22News is continuing coverage on this breaking story. We’ll bring you the latest as we learn more.