Autism Fitness hosts seminar aimed at making physical fitness accessible for all

Hampden County

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – People came from all across New England to attend a special class at the Greater Holyoke YMCA.

Autism Fitness hosted the event, which was designed for fitness professionals, behavior therapists, and special educators to learn more about providing accessible fitness programs for people on the autism spectrum.

Eric Chessen, the creator and founder of Autism Fitness, told 22News it’s important for people of all physical abilities to be able to have their unique fitness needs to be met.

“So what we wanna do is establish a baseline and a guideline and a standard for creating fitness programs that work for any individual,” said Chessen.

Chessen told 22News this is the first time Autism Fitness is holding one of their seminars here in western Massachusetts.

