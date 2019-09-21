Autism Speaks holds annual walk for autism awareness in Stanley Park

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Massachusetts residents came together to raise awareness and money for Autism on Saturday.

Hundreds of people gathered at Stanley Park in Westfield Saturday morning to show support of the Autism community.

Autism impairs a person’s ability to communicate and interact.

Autism Speaks held their annual Western New England walk which is meant to encourage more participation in programs that benefit autistic people

Karen Olaya, a teacher from Westfield, explained why Austim Speaks’ programs are so important.

“Because of causes like this and raising money, there’s such awareness for resources and early intervention that these students are performing beyond expectations which is wonderful,” said Olaya.

The autism speaks walks are the world’s largest fundraisers dedicated to improving the lives of people diagnosed with autism.

Emily Willer of East Longmeadow told 22News that the walk helps families and schools everywhere to improve the resources available of the Autism speaks foundation.

“It really does help the individuals the families the schools every single resource it just brings awareness to such a great foundation,” said Willer.

Every year the walk raises tens of thousands of dollars to fund autism research and a variety of programs and services.

