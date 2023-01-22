WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – New England’s largest indoor automotive swap meet featuring hundreds of vendors returned to the Eastern States Exposition this weekend.

Ben Dodge, the show coordinator of Auto Parts Swap/Sell said, “If you’re an automotive enthusiast, you’ll find that there’s something here for everybody.”

The Eastern States Exposition filled up with with car-lovers of all kinds, connecting over their shared bond. Show coordinator, Ben Dodge is a life-long automotive enthusiast, who told 22news that year after year, this show serves as an optimal meeting place.

Ben Dodge added, “So we look to trade parts. We look to talk about new products, and older parts, special interest cars like the one you see behind me.”

This is the largest show of its kind in New England, showcasing a wide variety of auto parts available to swap and sell. Although online sales of automotive parts have increased, Ben says it hasn’t impacted the popularity of this show.

“I think there’s something special about the generation which I’m part of, that generation there wants to feel and touch the product. They want to take the time, to well, talk to each other,” Ben told 22News.

An added bonus of the show, a lighter burden on your wallet.

Jennifer Gohra of Wicked Power Sports said, “So you’re going to save a lot buying from one of these specials, up to $2,000 off on some of the vehicles from just coming to the show.”

Though supply chain issues haven’t wreaked too much havoc on the automotive industry overall, one race-car driver told 22news it’s made the process of ordering parts slower for some.

Philip Prault from Monson said, “I’ve had a friend that was out for four weeks just waiting on one shock and that ruined his whole season for the last year.”

The swap meet was the place to be for those on the search for parts.