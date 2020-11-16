Average gas price in Springfield increased this week

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Gas prices in western Massachusetts have increased in the past week by 0.6 cents.

According to Gas Buddy, the average price for a gallon of gas in Springfield is $1.96. Prices are down by 3.4 cents per gallon compared to last month. Comparing to nearby cities, Worcester is currently $2.04 a gallon and Hartford is $2.08 a gallon.

“For the first time in seven weeks, GasBuddy data showed average gas prices rose last week, unsurprising given the previous 18% jump in the price of crude oil on promising vaccine news,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “This year has been anything but normal and such news of promising vaccine results will likely rekindle gas prices for a short while. We’re likely to see prices inch up slightly again this week as gas stations continue to try to pass along the rise from last week to retail, but ahead of Thanksgiving, prices should be mostly stable. For now, motorists shouldn’t expect too many fireworks at the pump, but the upcoming release of GasBuddy’s Holiday Travel survey highlights some big changes motorists are making for the last six weeks of the year.”

Drivers in our area are currently paying 52.80cents less per gallon than they were this time last year.

The nation’s average price for a gallon of gas is $2.09, which is 8.8 cents less than this time last month.

The cheapest gas price found in Springfield this week is $1.83.

Historical gasoline prices in Springfield and the national average going back ten years:

November 16, 2019: $2.47/g (U.S. Average: $2.61/g)

November 16, 2018: $2.59/g (U.S. Average: $2.63/g)

November 16, 2017: $2.53/g (U.S. Average: $2.56/g)

November 16, 2016: $2.11/g (U.S. Average: $2.15/g)

November 16, 2015: $2.09/g (U.S. Average: $2.15/g)

November 16, 2014: $2.87/g (U.S. Average: $2.88/g)

November 16, 2013: $3.31/g (U.S. Average: $3.19/g)

November 16, 2012: $3.60/g (U.S. Average: $3.42/g)

November 16, 2011: $3.43/g (U.S. Average: $3.39/g)

November 16, 2010: $2.92/g (U.S. Average: $2.87/g)