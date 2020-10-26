Average gas price in Springfield remains under $2 on Monday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Gas prices in western Massachusetts have risen slightly since Sunday by about one cent. Overall, prices are still trending downward.

According to Gas Buddy, the average price for a gallon of gas in Springfield is $1.99. Prices are down by 8 cents per gallon compared to last month. Comparing to nearby cities, Worcester is currently $2.07 a gallon and Hartford is $2.09 a gallon.

“Gas price trends continue to be typical for this time of year, easing slightly in most places as demand continues its slow seasonal drop, with potential enhancement from the recent surge in new coronavirus cases,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.

Drivers in our area are currently paying 44 cents less per gallon than they were this time last year.

The nation’s average price for a gallon of gas is $2.14, which is 4 cents less than this time last month.

The cheapest gas price found in Springfield this week is $1.81.