Avoid a scam when donating to Hurricane Dorian relief funds

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Hurricane Dorian pummeled the Bahamas for more than a day, killing at least seven people and wiping out entire communities.

“It was just destruction,” Springfield resident Nathan Mirrin said about the damage. “It’s a horrible thing for people to lose their lives and property, and be displaced.”

High winds ripped apart buildings, and the storm surge caused severe coastal flooding. Some people even braved the floodwaters to escape to higher grounds.

“I’m just devastated by all that destruction on loss of life,” Donna Holmes of Chicopee said.

The devastation has many wondering how they can help. A quick Google search brings up multiple charities that are accepting donations for the victims of the hurricane, but in the mix could be some fake ones.

According to the Federal Trade Commission, there are ways to avoid a scam. First, research the charity online. You can search the charity name along with phrases like “complaint, rating, or scam” to get some reviews.

The FTC also suggests paying by credit card or check, because criminals usually want donations in cash, or by gift card or wired money.

There are also organizations that offer reports and ratings on charities: