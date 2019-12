CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Two days out from our last winter storm and sheets of ice continue to fly off cars, putting others in danger.

22News received a number of reports of this still being a problem Thursday. Not only is this dangerous, but you could also be fined.

If you’re caught on the Mass Pike with snow and ice on your car, that might cost you $100.

You can also be held responsible if the snow and ice from your car causes an accident.