Avoid three runaway yaks spotted at Bear Hole in West Springfield

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Be on the lookout for yaks on the loose if you plan on visiting Bear Hole on Thursday.

According to Lt. Ryan of the West Springfield Police Department, the city’s animal control has been notified and a plan is in place to get the yaks back to their original location Thursday morning.

Photo: West Springfield Environmental Committee

The West Springfield Environmental Committee posted on Facebook that the three yaks were spotted at the Bear Hole dam around 8:05 p.m., Wednesday. All three yaks apparently chased an individual(s) down a trail. The individual(s) called police.

The yaks are said to be run-aways from Westfield and the owner has been looking for them.

The environmental committee is advising anyone who visits Bear Hole on Thursday morning to not approach the three yaks.