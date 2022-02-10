SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)- An award ceremony today in Springfield giving out grants with the goal to reduce youth violence.

1 point 2 million dollars, the second largest of the grants given out today at the South End Community center. That’s where last year 873 people participated in youth development programs, 749 in recreation programs.

Lieutenant Governor Polito was there today distributing the 2022 Shannon Community safety initiative awards. The awards are designed to take a multi-pronged approach to ending youth violence.

In Springfield that’s largely about investing in recreation programs, but it also features investing in outreach and community events. Rex Ramos is a teacher and coach in Springfield, he said programs like this can have a profound impact.

“But I know one thing for sure that if it wasn’t for the bonds that were created back then, I wouldn’t be here today.”

Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito told us, “You have prioritized youth programs and you have prioritized the youth here in Springfield.”

Holyoke received 566 thousand as well through this program this year. Just shy of 400 thousand will go Pittsfield. In total 15 grants were given out today.