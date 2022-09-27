HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Award-winning author, Michael Blanchard is celebrating 12 years of sobriety.

Blanchard suffered decades of alcohol addiction that took control of his life and came to close to ending it. His story of struggle and success with addiction is detailed in his award-winning novels.

Blanchard spoke at MiraVista Behavioral in Holyoke as part of a National Recovery Month event.

“Because of the shame and stigma associated, they’re still some people that believe addiction is a character defect,” Blanchard said. “My hope is that someone will have the courage to step up and say, ‘I’ve got a problem’ knowing it’s a disease, not something that is wrong with them.”



Kimberly Lee, chief of creative strategy and development at MiraVista, told 22News, “Recovery is possible for individuals who are challenged by substance abuse. There are resources and services that are available right here at MiraVista to help them live fulfilling lives.”

Blanchard’s work has earned him loyal followers and countless visitors from around the world, including actress Jamie Lee Curtis, whose 24 years into her recovery.