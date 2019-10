SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – STCC announced Denice Frohman, an award-winning poet and educator will be performing in Springfield on Monday.

According to a news release sent to 22News, the performance will begin at 11:15 a.m. at STCC’s Scibelli Hall Theater.

Frohman has been featured on national and international stages including the Apollo, the White House, and over 200 colleges and universities.