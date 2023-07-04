HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – On July 9, 1946, twenty-five men from the U.S. Coast Guard, U.S. Army Air Corps, U.S. Public Health Service and American Red Cross were killed when the plane they were flying in crashed on Mt. Tom in Holyoke.

The men were returning from service during World War II, flying to Westover Air Reserve Base from Greenland in a converted B-17 when it crashed.

A monument was erected in memory of the men with an official ceremony on July 6, 1999. Since then family and friends of the men have met to commemorate the day in an annual ceremony.

This year, the event will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 8. Attendees may hike the trail but shuttle service is available. Organizers ask that attendees arrive at 8:30 AM to allow time to shuttle to the site for the 10:00 am ceremony. Information on the event can be found on the Mt. Tom B-17 Memorial website.

Parking at the base of the mountain can be accessed by Mt. Park Rd followed by a right turn to Mt. Tom Ski Road.