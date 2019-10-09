B-17 flying out of Westfield honors 398th Bomb Group

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The B-17 Flying Fortress taking flight in Westfield this weekend is nicknamed ‘Aluminum Overcast.’

According to the Experimental Aircraft Association, the aircraft was originally delivered to the U.S. Army Air Corps in May of 1945. Due to the timing of its delivery, it never saw any action in World War II. It later went on to serve as a cargo hauler, and an aerial mapping platform.

The B-17 was donated to its current owner, EAA, in 1983. That’s when the EAA began restoring and preserving the bomber, so that it could “be a living reminder of World War II aviation for many years to come.”

The Aluminum Overcast is painted the colors of the 398th Bomb Group of World War II, which flew hundreds of missions over Nazi territory. The aircraft commemorates B-17G #42-102516, which was shot down over France in 1944.

B-17 Aluminum Overcast Tour Miami, FL (EAA)

The B-17 is scheduled to take members of the media on a flight Thursday and members of the public on flights through the weekend.